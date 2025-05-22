Jeremy Renner felt strange sense of peace before he was resuscitated following his snow plough accident

Los Angeles, May 22 (IANS) Hollywood star Jeremy Renner was not really happy when he was brought back to life after his snow plough accident.

The actor was rather “p***** off” on being resuscitated. The 54-year-old actor broke 38 bones in his body and sustained a collapsed lung and lacerated liver after being crushed by his snowcat in January 2023, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He recalled the frustration he felt when he was resuscitated and pulled away from the "magical" sense of peace he'd felt after coming close to losing his life.

Speaking to Kelly Ripa on her 'Let's Talk' podcast, he said, “It's a great relief is all I can say. It's a wonderful, wonderful relief to be removed from your body. It is the most exhilarating peace you could ever feel. You don't see anything but what's in your mind's eye. Like, you're the atoms of who you are, the DNA, your spirit. It's the highest adrenaline rush, but the peace that comes with it, it's magnificent. It's so magical”.

He further mentioned, “And I didn't want to come back. I remember, and I was brought back and I was so p***** off. I came back, I'm like, ‘Aww!’”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the 'Mayor of Kingstown' star was only in the afterlife for a few minutes but was quickly made aware of his injuries.

He said, “I saw the eyeball again, I’m like, ‘Oh, s***, I’m back’, Saw my legs. I'm like, ‘Yeah, that's gonna hurt later’. I'm like, ‘All right, let me continue to breathe’”.

Jeremy claimed time became "useless" during the period he was close to death. Asked if he spoke to anyone while he was gone, he said, “You don't need to. That's a human experience. Time is a human construct. It's useless. It's not linear. It's not how it exists. It's just like the most remedial version of your spirit's existence is being on Earth. This is so remedial, language, all these things and blah, blah, blah… It's all knowing, all experiencing, all at the same time, all at once”.

These days, the 'Hawkeye' star views the accident as a "great confirmation" of what is important in life.

--IANS

aa/