Jeremy Allen White expresses love, appreciation for former girlfriend Rosalia

Los Angeles, Oct 8 (IANS) Hollywood star Jeremy Allen White is exhibiting his love for Rosalia a year after they headed to splitsville.

‘The Bear’ star, 34, was not shy about shouting out the musician, 33, when he was asked who his favorite Spanish artist is, reports ‘People’ magazine.

At the red carpet, he told Los 40, "Rosalía, I love so much”. He went on to say about his ex, "She's wonderful. She's flamenco... Otherwise, no, nothing's coming to mind”.

As per ‘People’, the pair were first romantically linked together in October 2023 when TMZ caught them together at a farmer's market. For the outing, White wore a green khaki cardigan with baggy black joggers, as Rosalia wore a blue tie-dye hoodie and white shorts.

A month later, they were photographed again, this time in a parking lot in Los Angeles. Photos showed the two talking with White’s feet crossed in between Rosalia’s legs. In December 2023, the two were seen together again, holding hands, and were spotted outside a restaurant weeks later.

Days after White won the 2024 Golden Globes for best performance by a male actor in a musical or comedy, he and Rosalia were seen kissing on a Los Angeles street after a date night. Their last outing together appeared to be in July 2024, when Rosalia joined the dad of two at a Mr. Beef pop-up event in Los Angeles to celebrate the season 3 premiere of ‘The Bear’.

Rosalia dressed up for the occasion, wearing a black off-the-shoulder top with a long white bubble skirt. White, meanwhile, wore white pants and a cutoff gray shirt.

While it is unclear exactly when White and the ‘Motomami’ hitmaker went their separate ways, White seemed to have moved on by September 2024, when he was spotted kissing his ‘The Bea’ co-star Molly Gordon, 29.

A source had said earlier, "There were set rumors early on that they had intense chemistry even when not filming”.

