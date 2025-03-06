Jennifer's Body sequel in the works? Amanda Seyfried drops hints

Washington: More than 15 years after the cult classic horror comedy 'Jennifer's Body' first hit theatres, fans are eagerly awaiting news of a potential sequel.

And while Amanda Seyfried, who starred as Needy in the 2009 film, isn't confirming anything just yet, she's certainly dropping some tantalising hints.

"I think we're making another one," Seyfried said in a recent interview, adding, "I didn't confirm it! I said, 'I think.' We're working on it," according to Deadline.

The original film, written by Diablo Cody and directed by Karyn Kusama, tells the story of Jennifer Check (Megan Fox), a high school mean girl who becomes possessed by a succubus after a botched sacrifice.

Seyfried's character, Needy, is Jennifer's best friend and the film's protagonist.

Last year, Cody expressed optimism about the possibility of a sequel, citing the film's cult status and renewed interest in the horror genre.

"I was nervous to get back into that," Cody said in an interview, adding, "And then this magical thing happened the last few years where that movie found an audience and people began to really appreciate it. And it gave me the confidence to say, 'You know what? I never lost my passion for that world and I want to do another one'."

Megan Fox has also expressed interest in revisiting her role as Jennifer Check. "I don't think it's a hard movie to make a sequel to," she said in an interview, adding, "I mean, they should make it into a TV series. That would be cool," according to Deadline.

While nothing is officially confirmed, Seyfried's comments have sparked hope among fans that a Jennifer's Body sequel may finally be in the works. (ANI)