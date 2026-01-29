Jennifer Lopez: Feel very confident once I've got my skin care going

Los Angeles, Jan 29 (IANS) Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez explained why skin care is so important to her own self-confidence.

Read More

Asked what she can't step outside without, the chart-topping star told People: "Fragrance. I could say a lip stain or mascara. But I think for me, when I feel completely done, has to do with fragrance (applying a) signature scent. I feel very confident once I've got my skin care going and my 'fit check is right, and my makeup is on point and my glow is glowing, but I need to put that little last finishing touch."

Lopez became a beauty entrepreneur five years ago, and the experience has actually taught her a lot about herself.

The singer shared: "I can honestly say that I think of myself five years ago and I'm a totally different person now. And a lot of that has been the journey, not just the beauty journey, but the inside....And I have grown so much, and so much has happened in my life in the last five years. I really feel like I'm a different, more self-realised, self-aware person, and that contributes to the beauty."

The singer is keen to embrace the wellness element of her brand.

"That needs to be a bigger part of our brand ethos. It always was, but just kind of leaning into that (more), because I know for me, myself, that has been a game changer."

Lopez has sold over 80 million records worldwide. Her accolades include a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Billboard Icon Award, three American Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards and six Guinness World Records.

She has been ranked among the 100 most influential people in the world by Time and the World's 100 Most Powerful Women by Forbes.

--IANS

dc/