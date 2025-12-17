Jennifer Lawrence says she ‘was hallucinating’ on sets of ‘Hunger Games’

Los Angeles, Dec 17 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence has shared a hilarious incident when he had a hallucination episode.

The incident occurred on the sets of ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’, reports ‘Variety’.

The actress spoke with Leonardo DiCaprio, and shared that she hallucinated on the set of ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ when she mistakenly took an Ambien before filming a scene opposite Philip Seymour Hoffman.

“You and I are both obsessive about sleep when we’re working, like counting the hours”, the actress told her ‘Don’t Look Up’ co-star. “When I did ‘Red Sparrow’, I took an Adderall instead of a sleeping pill, and then I didn’t sleep all night. I was taking hot showers in a panic. I am not somebody who can function without sleep. And then I had to say the phrase ‘Senate Armed Services Committee’ in a Russian accent. That sucked”.

She continued, “I also once took an Ambien in the morning, thinking it was something else. It was a dance scene with Philip Seymour Hoffman in the second ‘Hunger Games’ movie. I was hallucinating. Elizabeth Banks got really annoyed with me”.

As per ‘Variety’, Leo reacted to Lawrence’s revelation by calling these moments “key screwups” in an actor’s career. Lawrence originated the role of Katniss Everdeen in ‘The Hunger Games’ movie franchise, which included four movies between 2012 and 2015.

The series has expanded in recent years with film prequels such as 2023’s ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ and next year’s ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’, which Lawrence is set to appear in.

It was reported earlier this month that Lawrence and original ‘Hunger Games’ co-star Josh Hutcherson will be reprising their roles of Katniss and Peeta in ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’.

The nature of Lawrence and Hutcherson’s cameo is being kept under wraps, but book readers already know their characters appear alongside Haymitch in the epilogue, which indicates some sort of flash-forward.

The actress has said in various interviews over the years that she would be more than willing to play Katniss again on the big screen.

