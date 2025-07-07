Jennifer Kaytin Robinson talks about reuniting with Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the director of the upcoming instalment of the ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ franchise, has shared her experience of reuniting with Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

The film marks the return of Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt. It follows five friends who find themselves haunted by a secret from a year ago, a deadly mistake they chose to bury. But the past doesn’t stay buried for long. As a mysterious figure begins to stalk them, they realize they’re part of something bigger, and eerily familiar. Turning to the original survivors of the Southport Massacre for answers, the group must face the horrifying truth that history may be repeating itself.

Talking about the film, the director said, “Working with Freddie and Jen was amazing. It was important to me to make sure that both of their stories felt like a continuation. We wanted to know, how would something like this affect them 27 years later? Who would they become, and how will that inform how they advise and help this younger group?”.

She said that the most interesting version of this movie was a continuation of their story but also seeing how their trauma all those years ago inform who they are later in life. The film offers a fresh take that honors the past while leaning into deeper, more mature storytelling.

The film also stars Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, and Jonah Hauer-King.

That commitment to legacy, paired with a modern sensibility, is at the heart of the film’s appeal. “Our film is about marrying a nostalgic nineties feel with today’s slasher films. That combination is in everything – the film’s design, its score, and the way we developed the kills... It’s why people love this franchise”, the director added.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release the film in theatres across India on July 18, 2025.

