Jennifer Garner shares what she loves about ‘doing a fight scene’

Los Angeles, Feb 12 (IANS) Hollywood star Jennifer Garner, who plays Hannah Hall in the mystery thriller series “The Last Thing He Told Me”, feels that her dance background actually helped her to film some action scenes.

The 53-year-old star, who had experience with ballet before she switched her focus towards acting, told Extra: "You take that physicality and you take … everything that you put into dance. It’s like combined with a scene and the stakes of the scene are so high that you have to use your whole body to accomplish the scene, and that’s what I love about doing a fight scene."

Despite this, Garner said that the physical nature of her role took its toll on her.

The actress said: "Yeah, you're bruised up, but in a good way."

Meanwhile, Garner had previously revealed that she got stuck in an elevator for more than an hour at San Diego Comic-Con in 2024, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress shared on social media that she waited more than an hour to be rescued during the event.

She explained on Instagram: "Hey, guys, we’re stuck on this elevator (and) I could use a Wolverine; I could use a Deadpool. I could use someone (and) we’re looking for stairs. OK, thanks for having us here. My first Comic Con!"

The actress attended the event for the first time after starring in the superhero movies Deadpool and Wolverine.

She had also joked about her own misfortune as she waited to be rescued.

The actress, who was previously married to fellow film star Ben Affleck, said: "I’m schvitzy (and) I need to blot. 'Don’t cut the blue wire’ is what we’re hearing. I think I heard on an episode of 'The Office' or 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' or something that you’re supposed to sit, so we’re sitting."

