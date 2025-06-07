Jennifer Garner: I don’t spend a lot of time in the mirror

Los Angeles, June 7 (IANS) Hollywood star Jennifer Garner says she doesn't even spend that much time looking in the mirror and is "not really that stressed" about getting older.

"Part of the gift of being my mother’s daughter is that I haven’t spent a lot of time stressing about my physical appearance.”

“I don’t spend a lot of time in the mirror. Sometimes I could spend more time in the mirror; I’m sure I’ve had things in my teeth or a bump in my hair,” Garner told Harper's Bazaar.

"So there are pluses and minuses to it. If you look through, like, the last 20-plus years of paparazzi pictures of me, you would see images and say, 'You would be best served by spending more time thinking about what you look like.

However, she has moments, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"But the flip side of that is that I’m not really that stressed about aging or things changing. I have my moments, of course, where I’ll look in the monitor at work and be like, “Who is that? Ah, that’s me!”

The 13 Going 30 actress thinks that "less is more" when it comes to putting effort into retaining youth and, overall, has become more "friendly towards herself" in all aspects of her life.

She said: "I think less is more, as far as focusing on yourself too much in that way. What are you going to do? I want to age. I want to live to be 100. I don’t expect to look at 100 like I look today.”

“I want to wear every single bit of those 100 years and feel great about them. But what do I like better about myself? Well, I don’t know that I used to think about it at all, but I’m more friendly to myself in general."

--IANS

dc/