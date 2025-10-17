Jennifer Aniston: Been able to become stronger than I'd ever thought

Los Angeles, Oct 17 (IANS) Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has opened up about how her approach to health and fitness has evolved and said that she has been able “to become stronger than I'd ever thought.”

The 56-year-old actress told people.com: "You have to really honour where your body is, which I've gotten so much better at as I've gotten older."

Aniston observed that "strength training has made the biggest difference" to how she looks and feels about her body, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress said that as she has become more educated about the body over the years, “I've been able to become stronger than I'd ever thought."

The actress' trainer has taught her some important workout lessons, too.

The star said: "I used to think a workout meant you just got to sweat for an hour to 45 minutes, whether it's running around a room, doing aerobics or running on a treadmill - 45 minutes of cardio. Otherwise, it's useless. I'm just so grateful that's not true."

One of Hollywood’s biggest names, Aniston had previously shared about being terrible at auditions.

The actress said that she struggles to find immediate chemistry with a stranger, and so she rarely excels during auditions for parts.

Appearing on The Hollywood Reporter's Drama Actress Roundtable, Aniston said: "When you're in an audition room, you're already at a disadvantage. Maybe you'd have chemistry with this person if you were in a different environment, and not, like, ‘Create chemistry. Ready? Go!’

"And I'm a terrible auditioner, always was. I waitressed forever before I could finally get something, which was a Bob's Big Boy commercial."

Aniston also said that she would never get intimate with an actor during a chemistry test.

The actress said: "I haven't been told you're going to have to lay down and (get intimate with an actor for a chemistry test), and if asked, I would never."

