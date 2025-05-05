Jenna Ortega, Robert De Niro signed for David O. Russell‘s ‘Shutout’

Los Angeles, May 5 (IANS) Things are looking exciting in the boulevards of Hollywood as Jenna Ortega and Robert De Niro are teaming up for David O. Russell‘s next feature film ‘Shutout’.

David is known for ‘American Hustle’ and ‘The Fighter’. ‘Shutout’ is based on a screenplay by Alejandro Adams, reports ‘Variety’.

The film is being produced by Russell, RK Films’ Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum and Mark Bomback. Black Bear will introduce the project to international buyers at the upcoming Cannes Film Market. CAA Media Finance is handling U.S. rights.

As per ‘Variety’, ‘Shutout’ follows Jake Kejeune (played by Robert De Niro), one of the last masters of a vanishing craft, the pool hustler. Having lived and lost by the roll of a ball in smoky backroom halls, Jake encounters Mia (Played by Jenna Ortega), a young prodigy whose raw, electrifying talent reignites a fire he thought long extinguished.

Sensing a rare opportunity to shape a legend, Jake takes Mia under his wing, honing her instincts and sharpening her natural gift. Together, they plunge into the ruthless world of high-stakes pool, where the line between unimaginable fortune and devastating failure is razor-thin. As Mia’s star ascends and her ambition grows, Jake must confront the ultimate question, can he steer her to greatness, or will her hunger for victory eclipse everything he has taught her?

“We’re delighted to be collaborating with the acclaimed director David O. Russell and the legendary Robert De Niro, and especially excited to see Jenna step into the spotlight alongside these two cinematic icons”, said RK Films’ Kirschenbaum. “It’s a rare and thrilling opportunity to support such a high-caliber team coming together to tell a compelling story — a lineup so precise, it feels like the perfect break”.

Black Bear has a bustling Cannes slate, with ‘Shutout’ joining the previously announced Angelina Jolie vehicle ‘Anxious People’ from director Marc Forster.

--IANS

aa/