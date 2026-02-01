Jayaram, Kalidas Jayaram's 'Ashakal Aayiram' cleared for release with 'U' certificate

Chennai, Feb 1 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director G Prajith's comedy entertainer 'Ashakal Aayiram', featuring actors Jayaram and Kalidas Jayaram in the lead, for release with a clean 'U' certificate.

Read More

The film is being produced by Gokulam Gopalan and Krishnamoorthy under the banners Sree Gokulam Movies and Gokulam Productions.

Taking to its Instagram page to make the announcement, Sree Gokulam Movies wrote, "#AshakalAayiram Censored Clean U. Ashakal Aayiram Movie Releasing World Wide on 6th February 2026."

Apart from actors Jayaram and his son Kalidas Jayaram, the film also features a host of actors including Asha Sharath, Sharafudheen, Ishani Krishna, Anand Manmadhan, Akhil Nrd, Ramesh Pisharody, Dileep Menon, Zhins Shan, Rajesh Azhikode, Vaishakh Vijayan, Abhinand Accode, Mukundan, Anand Padmanabhan, Renjith Balachandran, Sudheer Paravur, Niharika, Bhagya, Kunchan, Shaiju Sreedhar, Raffi, Suresh Kumar and Surya Balasubramanian.

A trailer released by the makers begins with Jayaram chiding his son Kalidas for just eating, watching films and loafing around all day. However, Kalidas, who considers himself a good actor, hopes to make it big some day.

The overconfident young man believes he is so good at acting that when someone asks him if he will be interested in attending acting classes, he assumes he is being approached to take acting classes.

At one point, the young man comes to the conclusion that to make it big in the film industry, one needs a godfather. An actor called Sumith offers to be his godfather.

Meanwhile, we see a competition happening between father and son. We hear Jayaram saying,"In a competition, one wins and another loses..." and Kalidas mocking him about how bad the loss was. We also see Jayaram trying to make his son understand the reality of life. He says, "Everyone has many dreams. But at one point, we must realise whether we truly deserve them. If not, we must let them go. One must not live for dreams after that. Live simply to exist.

Kalidas for his part tries to make his father understand about how the support a father gives to his child can bolster his confidence and help him take on challenges. He rues the fact that he has never had that kind of support from his father. Eventually, the trailer ends with Jayaram saying, "What happens when someone who only knows defeat gets one chance to win?"

The film has Jude Anthany Joseph as its creative director and Swaroop Philip as its director of photography. Editing for the film is by Shafeeque V.B while music for the film has been scored by Sanal Dev.

--IANS

mkr/