Jaya Prada says 'Miss you always' as she remembers her late brother on his 1st death anniversary

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Veteran actress Jaya Prada remembered her late brother, Raja Babu, on his first death anniversary with a heartfelt social media post.

She took to her official Instagram handle and published a picture of her late brother.

Jaya Prada said that only a brother is able to take on several roles in a sister's life as a father, mother, sister, and also as a friend.

She further confessed that ever since her brother's demise, she remembers him every single day.

"DEAR RAJA WE ARE MISSING YOU...only a brother can like a father. care like mother, annoy like a sister and support like a friend It’s been one year since you left us, dear brother, but not a single day goes by without remembering you. Your love and memories remain forever in our hearts. Miss you always. Warm Regards Samrat, Jayaprada, Sriram Rocky, Soundrya, Siddharth & Family (sic)," her emotional note on social media read.

A year ago, Jaya Prada informed through another social media post that she had unfortunately lost her elder brother.

Sharing the heartbreaking update with the netizens, she wrote on the photo-sharing app, “It is with Great Sorrow that I inform you of the passing of My Elder Brother, Mr. Raja Babu, who has now reached God's Heavenly Abode today @ 3:26 pm (Hyderabad) Kindly keep him in your Prayers. Further details will be shared soon”.

Talking about Jaya Prada's professional journey, she rose to fame with her song, "Dafli Wale" in the 1979 movie "Sargam". The project also marked her Bollywood debut. Prior to that, Jaya Prada was a part of many Tamil and Telugu films.

During her time in B-town, Jaya Prada delivered several noteworthy films such as, Takkar", "Qayamat", "Tohfa", "Pataal Bhairavi", "Aakhree Raasta", "Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswati", and "Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani", to name just a few.

Jaya Prada also recently made her OTT debut with the web series "Fatima".

