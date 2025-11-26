Jaya Bhattacharya quips her ‘slippers’ lost to the ‘boarding squad’

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Actress Jaya Bhattacharya, whose latest release is “Delhi Crime Season 3”, shared a glimpse of her lively day at home as she posed with her playful dogs.

Sharing a candid picture surrounded by four energetic pups, an ardent animal lover Jaya joked that while her footwear didn’t survive the chaos.

The actress wrote as the caption: “Boarding squad: 1, Human: 0,” she wrote, hinting at the spirited takeover by her furry guests.

The actress said she usually boards one or two “munchkins” at a time, but two of them arrived in an emergency, turning her home into an impromptu pet playground.

“Yes, we board 1/2 munchkins at a time. Two babies came in an emergency and we are having great fun,” she added.

Jaya also introduced her temporary housemates Brownie, Elfie, Coco and Kuber.

Delhi Crime is an Indian police procedural crime drama television series written and directed by Richie Mehta. It stars Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang.

The first season is set in the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang rape. The second season focuses on the Chaddi Baniyan Gang. The third season focuses on human trafficking and is inspired by the 2012 Baby Falak case.

Jaya is known for playing antagonistic roles in TV serials, widely known for playing Payal in Ekta Kapoor's soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She also starred in Kasamh Se, Jhansi Ki Rani, and Gangaa.

She regained her popularity with her role of Vasundhara Pandey in drama series Thapki Pyar Ki. She appeared in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and then Thapki Pyar Ki 2. Jaya was also seen in Bollywood films Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Devdas and Madhuri Dixit’s Lajja.

Her most recent work on TV is Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Mugdha Chaphekar, Krishna Kaul, Rachi Sharma, Abrar Qazi, Pranali Rathod and Namik Paul. One of the longest running Indian television soap opera, the concept of the show was originally based on Jane Austen's novel Sense and Sensibility.

--IANS

dc/