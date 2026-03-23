Jaya Bhattacharya on 7 years of ‘Delhi Crime’: Playing Vimla taught me more than I can put into words

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) As the acclaimed show “Delhi Crime” completed seven years since its release, actress Jaya Bhattacharya turned nostalgic and said that the journey continues to stay with her long after the cameras stopped rolling.

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Jaya, who essayed the character of Sub-Inspector Vimla Bharadwaj in the show, took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures from the series and BTS moments with her cast members, including Shefali Shah and Rasika Dugal.

The actress wrote: “Some journeys stay with you long after the camera stops rolling. It’s been 7 years to Delhi Crime & I still carry a quiet gratitude for being a part of something so honest, so powerful & so deeply human. Playing Vimla Bhardwaj taught me more than I can put into words.”

She added: “Grateful to @castingchhabra and @richie.mehta for trusting me with this & to every single person who made this journey what it was. Thank you to this beautiful team for creating something so real. Forever grateful.”

Delhi Crime is an Indian police procedural crime drama television series written and directed by Richie Mehta. It stars Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang. The first season is set in the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang rape. It was released in 2019.

The second season focuses on the Chaddi Baniyan Gang. The third season focuses on human trafficking and is inspired by the 2012 Baby Falak case.

Talking about Jaya, played minor roles in Bollywood films Devdas and Lajja. Her breakthrough came in 2000 when she portrayed the main antagonist Payal Mehra in Ekta Kapoor's blockbuster Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

She also had an appearance in Banoo Main Teri Dulhan. The actress was given a cameo appearance in the 2000s Hindi film Fiza, starring Karisma Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan.

Jaya has also worked in the film Jigyaasa where she played a filmmaker who wants to make a documentary on a controversial actress. This character was similar to the Alice Patten's role in the Indian movie Rang De Basanti. She has also acted in Kasamh Se as Jigyasa in 2007, in the same role.

She was seen in the avatar of Sakku Bai in historical series Jhansi Ki Rani. In 2018, she entered the hit show Badho Bahu.

--IANS

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