Javed-Mohsin's heartbreak anthem 'Teri Galiyon Mein' features Mohammed Faiz

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Composer duo Javed-Mohsin have delivered a heartbreaking number in the form of "Teri Galiyon Mein".

Mohammed Faiz has brought to life the heart-touching lyrics penned by Danish Sabri with his powerful voice. The heartbreak anthem has been picturized on Faiz and Sanika Bhoite.

Dropping the track on social media, Faiz wrote, "Mohabbat wahi thi. Galti bhi wahi thi #TeriGaliyonMein Out Now on @vyrloriginals YT channel."

Reacting to the melodious number, an Insta user wrote, "Omhhh omggg ufffff ufff this song a vibe itself...too obsessed with thissss already."

Another one commented, "Amazing heart touching story... you are both nailed it... Faizu your voice and your acting skills Mind blowing...such me you are a STAR...FAIZU... Blockbuster Hit Song hai ye such me...mai toh sunta hi rehe gaya.. keep streaming Faizians."

The third comment read, "Hayeee urrr acting and alll expressions, i have no words literally so happy after seee this one.... my man doing so well, so beautifully, so professionally...."

Shedding light on "Teri Galiyon Mein", Faiz said that singing the song was a special experience for him. "The moment I heard the melody, it struck a chord—I could feel the emotion in every word. I gave it everything I had because it genuinely moved me. I think anyone who’s ever loved or lost will relate to it, and I hope they feel the same connection I did while singing it," he said.

Composer duo Javed-Mohsin added, "Teri Galiyon Mein is very close to my heart. When we started working on it, the only thought was, how do we make people feel something real? It’s that ache you carry in silence, that one memory you keep returning to. We’ve wrapped that emotion in melody, hoping it resonates with every listener who's ever loved and lost."

