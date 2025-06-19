Javed Ali turns composer for ‘Aami Dakini’ title track

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Playback singer Javed Ali, has stepped in to compose the title track of the upcoming television show ‘Aami Dakini’.

Javed is known for his soulful and versatile singing, and this time around, he brings a fresh musical vision to the much-awaited show. His melodic composition perfectly captures the essence and emotional depth of the show, setting the tone for the compelling tale that follows.

The track marks a new chapter in the singer’s career and an exciting collaboration with broadcaster Sony Entertainment Television.

‘Aami Dakini’ promises to keep viewers hooked from start to finish. The show is set against the backdrop of Kolkata, the story unfolds a journey of love, loss, and revenge. At the heart of it all is Dakini. She stuns with her beauty, frightens with her silence, and kills without mercy.

The show aims to bring the era of classic horror on Indian television, after ‘Aahat’. ‘Aami Dakini’ is set to premiere on June 23 on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Earlier, Javed Ali, had said that reality singing shows are a combination of popularity and artistry. The singer earlier shared, “It is a combination. But many singers have come from reality shows. It’s not like we didn’t get any good singers from singing reality shows. There are many such examples who have come from reality shows”.

He said that the success of singers from reality depends on their talent, how much they can sustain. He further mentioned, “Sometimes some singers or artists shine in reality shows, but when they are given their own personal song, then maybe that thing doesn't work. Then they get lost somewhere. But those who are really talented or have a hunger to do something new, and when they get an opportunity and do something, and people like it, then they shine. So there are many such examples and this is a combination”.

--IANS

aa/