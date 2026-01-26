Javed Akhtar reacts to artists not being able to claim ownership of their own superhit songs

Mumbai Jan 26 (IANS) Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar has spoken about how artists and singers have always delivered hits but somehow never could claim ownership on them.

At the recent launch of Goongoonalo app, Javed Akhtar spoke about the issue.

“For decades, artists have created value, but ownership rarely stayed with them.l,” he said.

Appreciating the ininitiave of the app, Akhtar further said, “Goongoonalo changes that equation. It is not just a platform — it is a declaration that creators have the right to their work, their voice, and their future.”

Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan added,

“Music has always thrived on collaboration, but equality has often been missing. What we are building here allows artists to create without fear, without fees, and without compromise — and to truly own what they make together.”

Composer Sulaiman Merchant captured the creative shift at the heart of the movement, saying,

“For the first time in my career, I am creating without a brief, a formula, or a deadline imposed by commerce. I am making music because it needs to exist — and releasing it knowing it will reach listeners without being diluted or redirected. That freedom changes everything.”

Talking about Goongoonalo app, it makes an entry into India’s music landscape, artist-led platform launched with 100 original songs on Day One.

For the uninitiated, every collaborator on Goongoonalo co-owns the music they create and retains copyright.

It gives the creators the right to be investors and stakeholders in the ecosystem itself.

Co-founder of the app, Sridhar Ranganathan said,

“Artist–fan engagement shouldn’t feel transactional or algorithm-driven. At Goongoonalo, we’re building technology that restores intimacy — where fans don’t just consume music, they participate in the artist’s journey, and artists finally own that relationship without intermediaries.”

Sherley Singh, CEO, Goongoonalo, shared,

“Goongoonalo was born from listening — listening to what artists have lived through for years. This platform is built on transparency, fair participation, and direct connection. These 100 songs are not a launch tactic; they are proof that when creators are trusted with ownership and clarity, they choose collaboration over control and community over competition.”

Artist investors present at the event included Javed Akhtar, Hariharan, Shankar Mahadevan, Prasoon Joshi, Shreya Ghoshal, Sameer Anjaan, Shaan, Angaraag Mahanta (Papon), Milind Shrivastava, Anand Shrivastava, Vijay Prakash, Lalit Pandit, Akriti Kakkar, Akshay Hariharan, Anupam Roy, Anusha Mani, Joshua Singh, Mannan Shaah, Mayur Puri, Nitin Shankar, Rachel Singh, Raju Singh, Darshan Rathod, Sanjeev Rathod, Shivam Mahadevan, Siddharth Mahadevan, Souumil Shringarpure, among others.

Guests included Shabana Azmi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Leslee Lewis, Abhijeet Sawant, Bianca Gomes, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Siddhartha Roy, Somesh Mathur, Suneeta Rao, Shraddha Pandit, and many more from across music, film, and culture.

