Jason Momoa: ‘Stargate Atlantis’ was like going to college

Los Angeles, Feb 1 (IANS) Hollywood star Jason Momoa reflected on all the things he learned while working on the sci-fi series “Stargate Atlantis” in his 20s.

Read More

When promoting his new movie, The Wrecking Crew, the 46-year-old actor said: “Stargate Atlantis was like going to college, to tell you the truth. It was four years of my life, you do 22 episodes, roughly takes about nine months out of the year, and you're pretty much dedicated to that.”

He told MovieZine, adding that it took about a "week and a half" to shoot each episode.

"You're really seeing how everything moves. It moves very quickly," he said.

The Aquaman star also explained how the show prepped him to become an action star, given the physicality required for his role as Ronon Dex, reports people.com.

“As far as action goes, that was when I was really cutting my teeth. Our stunt coordinators were amazing. We're all friends, and still to this day, I'm very close to a couple of our stunt performers in Canada," he shared.

"So it was very much like college for me, and after that was when I started writing my own stuff... it gave me a time to grow as an actor and obviously learn all the things I wanted to do as a stunt (performer) — like samurai films and all these things that I loved when I was a kid."

The Aquaman star also explained how the show prepped him to become an action star, given the physicality required for his role as Ronon Dex.

“As far as action goes, that was when I was really cutting my teeth. Our stunt coordinators were amazing. We're all friends, and still to this day, I'm very close to a couple of our stunt performers in Canada," he shared.

"So it was very much like college for me, and after that was when I started writing my own stuff... it gave me a time to grow as an actor and obviously learn all the things I wanted to do as a stunt (performer) — like samurai films and all these things that I loved when I was a kid."

Even further, he said, the fans of the show are people that he still absolutely "adores."

“They've stood with me through everything, and they love Ronon ... and the sci-fi community has just been like the best and always helped and rooted for me. I really respect them and

love them and appreciate them,” the Minecraft actor shared.

Stargate Atlantis ran for five seasons from 2004 to 2009. In addition to Momoa, who joined during season 2 in 2005, it featured Joe Flanigan, Torri Higginson, Rachel Luttrell, Rainbow Sun Francks and David Hewlett.

--IANS

dc/