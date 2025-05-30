Jason Isaacs reveals why he 'didn't expect' Patrick Schwarzenegger 'to be nice'

Los Angeles, May 30 (IANS) Actor Jason Isaacs revealed his idea of his “The White Lotus” co-star Patrick Schwarzenegger and it turned out to be wrong.

Isaacs appeared on the latest edition of Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware, during which he discussed his fellow actor, who is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

"You know who I charmed up with? It's my kids. Patrick (Schwarzenegger), Sam (Nivola), Sarah Catherine (Hook), became like my kids, you know, by proxy, and I fell madly in love with them. We text each other all the time," Isaacs said of the actors who played his onscreen children.

The three are what Isaacs, who played Timothy Ratliff in the show, calls "gorgeous people,” people.com.

“I didn't expect Patrick to be nice because he's the son of a famous movie star, and he's such a fabulous, grounded person. And all three of them," said Isaacs, who noted that he also became friends with Christian Friedel and Jon Gries.

Patrick joined season 3 of The White Lotus as Saxson Ratliff, the eldest child of Timothy and Victoria (Parker Posey), who works for his father's company.

"To work with (series creator) Mike White and just to be part of this project was a dream come true," he told E! News in November 2024.

"It was surreal, it was life-changing to learn amongst the other actors."

When Patrick was first announced as part of the cast for season 3, his mother, 69, couldn't help but share her excitement on Instagram, noting that "all that hard work and determination is really paying off.”

“I can’t wait to visit you on set ( am I allowed to visit you on set?) and can’t wait to get all the spoilers from you (you will tell me, right? I am your mother after all!) Wow, wow, wow! See you at the White Lotus! #proudmomalert," added Shriver in her sweet message.

