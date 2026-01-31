Jason Derulo: I’m a different human being than I was ten years ago

Los Angeles, Jan 31 (IANS) American singer Jason Derulo has shared that he intends to retire "one version" of himself.

Asked about his Last Dance Tour, Derulo told The Sun newspaper: "It’s my last bow. It’s the curtain call for the Jason that you’ve always known. But it’s a celebration of the past and an introduction to what is to come. So it is a retirement of one version of me and the start of a new one."

He feels he's evolved a lot over the last decade, and he wants his music to follow suit, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "I’m a different human being than I was ten years ago. The music slowly does the same. It slowly starts to morph into something different and I want to do something completely different.”

“But this first part is a bow to what I’ve done in the past and should feel nostalgic and have elements of me throughout the years. And the next half will be that dramatic change."

Meanwhile, the “Talk Dirty To Me” hitmaker previously shared that he's taken inspiration from his "low moments".

He explained that self-improvement has been his drive "for a very long time" and he used his setbacks to fuel his ambitions.

The Ridin' Solo hitmaker, shared: "My downfalls and when I have low moments, those moments really drive me. At my lowest lows, it's like, 'Dang, I gotta really sink my teeth in and just go for gold.'"

He also said that working out had been key to escaping his personal woes.

He told E!'s digital series DRIVE!: "The gym is a perfect place to let off the steam because you can go as hard as you need to go. When you just wanna scream inside and you wanna just, like, 'Ahh, I can't believe this is happening,' you can put all of that energy into the weight. And I think, for me, the gym has been a lifesaver."

