Jasmine Sandlas pauses Delhi concert midway, asks security to remove men harassing women

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) Known for churning out hit numbers such as “Shararat”, “Taras”, “Yaar Naa Miley” and “Raat Jashan Di”, singer Jasmine Sandlas during her recent concert in Delhi by paused her performance midway after noticing harassment in the crowd.

The Dhurandhar singer firmly addressed the situation and made it clear that she would not continue performing until women in the audience felt safe.

Visibly disturbed by the incident, Sandlas directly called out the men involved and asked the event security to immediately remove them from the venue. She stated that creating a safe and respectful environment for women was non-negotiable and took precedence over the show continuing.

She was heard saying: “Security can you please remove these two guys as they are troubling these women. I will not perform if women don’t feel safe in my concert.”

Talking about Sandlas, her first song, "Muskan" in 2008 became a hit. In 2014, she began her Bollywood playback singing career with the song "Yaar Na Miley" for the film Kick.

Her latest hits are "Taras" for the movie Munjya 2024 and "Nasha" for Raid-2 2025. She also received several awards, including the "Most Popular Song of the Year 2016". She was also featured on the TEDx Talks, MTV Coke Studio and Spoken Word platforms.

Her latest chartbuster song “Shararat” is picturized on actresses Ayesha Khan and Krystle D'Souza, featuring them as dancers at a wedding celebration sequence in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar starring Akshaye Khanna, Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal.

The film also stars Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera and Naveen Kaushik in supporting roles.

The first installment of a two-part film series, it depicts an anti-terror covert operation, where an undercover agent infiltrates Karachi's criminal and political underworld in Pakistan.

The plot loosely joins several real-life events involving geopolitical tensions such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and events revolving around Operation Lyari.

--IANS

dc/