Jannat Zubair is 'proud' of BFF Reem Sameer as she turns 23: 'I love you endlessly'

Mumbai: Influencers and actresses Jannat Zubair and Reem Sameer serve ultimate BFF goals. As Reem celebrated her 23rd birthday on Monday, Jannat shared a set of unseen pictures with her best friend.

Jannat also penned a heartfelt note, expressing how their friendship has stood the test of time.

"From the day we met at auditions and shoots, I never imagined that 16 years later you’d become such a big part of my life. You’re not just my best friend you’re truly the younger sister I never had. I’ve seen you fight battles quietly when no one was watching, and I’ve seen you rise from them with so much strength and grace that it inspires me every single day(sic)," the 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' contestant wrote.

She added that Reem has a soft side to her, which not everyone gets to witness. Jannat penned: "There’s a softness in you that the world doesn’t always get to see, but I do. I’ve seen the way you give your all to the people you love, the way you pick yourself up even when it feels impossible, and the way you still carry a smile through it all. That’s what makes you so rare, so beautiful, and so precious to me".

Jannat shared that she is proud of the person Reeem has turned into, overcoming all the hardships of her life.

"Now that you’re 23, I just want to tell you how proud I am of you for surviving, for growing, for becoming the woman you are today. I know life hasn’t been easy on you, but you’ve turned every scar into a story of resilience. I only wish the best for you and may this year be kinder, brighter, and may it give you all the happiness you deserve and more," she added.

"Happiest birthday, my forever girl, my sister, my safe place. I love you endlessly," the post concluded.

Touched by all the love, Reem mentioned in the comment section: "Teared up while reading the caption. Thank you for always being there. You are god sent," along with a red heart emoji.

--IANS