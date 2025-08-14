Janki Bodiwala shares how working with Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan prepared her for ‘Vash Vivash Level 2’

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Actress Janki Bodiwala, who is known for her work ‘Vash’, and ‘Shaitaan’, will be soon seen in the sequel to her Gujarati film ‘Vash’. The actress said that watching, learning and absorbing the skills from cinema biggies Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan, and Jyotika in ‘Shaitaan’ prepared him well for ‘Vash Vivash Level 2’.

The 2023 Gujarati supernatural thriller ‘Vash’ was a landmark moment for Gujarati cinema. This re-release season, the film is heading to the theatres once again, and will bow on August 22 in cinemas at Gujarat.

The sequel, titled ‘Vash Vivash Level 2’, also stars Hiten Kumar, Hitu Kanodia, Monal Gajjar, Chetan Daiya, and Prem Gadhavi. The film delves deeper into the dark and supernatural saga of an ordinary family caught once again in the sinister web of an enigmatic figure with mysterious powers.

For Janki Bodiwala, who reprises her role in Vash Vivash after also playing it in ‘Shaitaan’, the journey this time was more demanding than ever.

Reflecting on her process, she shared, “Honestly, just watching Ajay sir and Madhavan sir work was like being in a potent acting workshop every day. The control, the subtlety, and the consistency of two masters. I carried that same restraint into Level 2, especially in the high-tension scenes”.

She further mentioned, “'Level 2' pushed me harder emotionally. The scenes were far more intense and layered. Physically too, it was more challenging, with moments that really tested my stamina and control. Krishnadev sir knows how to challenge me and he didn’t let me slip into autopilot with this character. He made sure I brought his towering vision to life on screen in the most realistic way possible”.

Produced by Kalpesh Soni and Krunal Soni and directed & written by Krishnadev Yagnik, Vash Level 2 is releasing in Gujarati and Vash Vivash Level 2 releases in Hindi nationwide on August 27, 2025.

--IANS

aa/