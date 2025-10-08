Janhvi Kapoor’s new mood: Couture and a slice of bread in the bag

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor knows how to mix fashion with a dash of fun as she casually slips some bread into her luxury handbag while dining in style.

Janhvi took to Instagram to share a series of pictures and videos of herself getting all dolled up for a fashion event. The actress was also seen dining in style before heading out for the venue.

Dressed in a shearling jacket and chunky sunglasses, the actress looked every inch a diva while indulging in spaghetti and fries. But it was her playful act of “bagging the bread” that caught the eye.

The gorgeous girl captioned the post: “What a showwwwwww.”

Janhvi was recently seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf.

The film follows the story of two former lovers in Delhi trying to rekindle old flames, leading to amusing mix-ups and deceptions. As chaos unfolds, a new unexpected romance blooms. The film also stars Prajakta Koli in a cameo appearance.

Her filmography also includes ‘Homebound’ co-starring Vishal Jethwa, Ishaan Khatter.

Directed by National Award-winner Neeraj Ghaywan, “Homebound” has been announced as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards.

The film, produced by Dharma Productions, follows two childhood friends from a small village in North India dream of becoming police officers, hoping the job will bring them the respect they never had.

However, as they come closer to their goal, pressure and struggles create problems in their friendship. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa.

Ghaywan had said in a statement that he is deeply honoured that Homebound has been chosen as India’s official entry to the Oscars.

“Rooted in the love for our land and our people, it carries the essence of the home we all share. To take our stories to the world and represent India at one of the biggest global stages for cinema is both humbling and a matter of pride, and for this I’m deeply grateful.”

