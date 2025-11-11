Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya’s romantic photo steals attention at Boney Kapoor's 70th birthday celebration

Mumbai Nov 11 (IANS) Producer Boney Kapoor clocked the big 70 on the 11th of November. On account of his big milestone, the producer celebrated his birthday with his family members and loved ones in attendance, and pictures from his intimate celebrations have gone viral on social media.

Anshula Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor, recently shared a series of pictures as well. A picture from the series features brothers Sanjay Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor, along with Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. But what has caught the attention of viewers is Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Paharia's brewing romance in the picture.

The lovebirds are seen posing to get clicked, and Shikhar, who is seen standing behind Janhvi, hugs her adorably. The actress is also seen holding his arms with a lot of affection. Janhvi kept it casual yet chic in her lavender fur jacket and a simple white top and pants. The lovebirds have never shied away from media glare in showing their affection for one another.

Recently, at Anshula Kapoor's Gor Dhana ceremony held in October, the two were seen cutely posing with one another. In a picture shared by Anshula, Shikhar was seen standing behind Janhvi with his hand resting on her shoulder, while Janhvi held on to his little finger, a gesture that social media users were quick to interpret as a sign of affection.

Janhvi and Shikhar have officially never confirmed their relationship, but they often share posts, pictures and stories on their social media accounts that hint at their closeness. Reports suggest that the duo initially began dating several years ago but had parted ways before rekindling their relationship more recently.

Earlier this year, at the premiere of Janhvi Kapoor's Oscar-nominated film Homebound, Shikhar Paharia's entire family, including his mother and grandparents, marked their presence.

Janhvi was seen touching the feet of Shikhar's grandparents, including former Union Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, almost confirming the seriousness of their bond.

–IANS

rd/