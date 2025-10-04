Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya’s romantic gestures steal attention at Anshula Kapoor's “Gor Dhana” ceremony

Mumbai, Oct 4, (IANS) Janhvi Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya were spotted together in close frames during her step-sister Anshula Kapoor's 'Gor Dhana' ceremony, which recently took place at their plush house in Mumbai.

The event brought together the Kapoor family with close friends, and Janhvi and Shikhar's presence together at the ritual added to the buzz around the relationship. For the occasion, Janhvi wore a pastel cream lehenga with intricate silver embroidery, paired with a heavy-studded diamond choker, set and draped dupatta.

The actress kept her look elegant and understated, which drew attention for its classic detailing. Shikhar, on the other hand, opted for a white kurta-pyjama, keeping his look simple yet classic. In one of the widely circulated group pictures, Shikhar is seen standing behind Janhvi with his hand resting on her shoulder, while Janhvi holds on to his little finger, a gesture that social media users were quick to interpret as a sign of affection.

In other pictures, the two can be seen close to each other, further fuelling each other, further establishing the immense love that the two have for each other. The pre-wedding ritual was held for Anshula Kapoor and her fiancé, Rohan Thakkar. The intimate ceremony was attended by family members, including Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and others.

Janhvi and Shikhar have officially never confirmed their relationship, but they often share posts, pictures and stories on their social media accounts that hint at their closeness. Reports suggest that the duo initially began dating several years ago but had parted ways before rekindling their relationship more recently.

Earlier this year, a few days ago, at the premiere of Janhvi Kapoor's Oscar-nominated film Homebound, Shikhar Pahariya's entire family, including his mother and grandparents, were present.

Janhvi was seen touching the feet of Shikhar's grandmother and grandfather, former Union Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, almost confirming the seriousness of their bond.

