Janhvi Kapoor says 'Wow papa' as Boney Kapoor flaunts his new look

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Filmmaker Boney Kapoor used social media to flaunt his latest look with short hair and a trimmed mustache.

While many applauded the producer's new avatar, daughter Janhvi Kapoor's reaction turned out to be the sweetest.

Taking to the comment section, the 'Mili' actress wrote, "Wow papa".

Posing in a white pantsuit, with matching shades and brown shoes, Boney captioned the post, "Pictures from Cannes & phuket, I am showing off in my new look".

Boney also looked dapper in a white safari suit, along with another set of pictures in black pants and shirt.

The filmmaker was also seen facing the camera in blue and brown pantsuits. He further wore white pants with a printed beach shirt.

Moreover, the post included Boney wearing a breezy shirt with shorts.

He also added a hat to raise the style quotient of his attire.

On Thursday, Boney and his actor brother Anil Kapoor immersed the ashes of their late mother, Nirmal Kapoor, in the Ganga. It must be noted that her ashes were immersed at the same place where their late father, Surinder Kapoor, was laid to rest almost a decade ago.

Before that, Boney and Anil visited the Parmarth Niketan Ashram and met Swami Chidanand Saraswati. During their visit to the Ashram, they shared the memories of some final moments spent with their late mother, who passed away on May 2 this year at the age of 90 due to age-related issues.

Now, shifting our focus to Janhvi, she will next star in Tushar Jalota's "Param Sundari," where she will be seen romancing Sidharth Malhotra for the first time.

The highly-awaited drama is touted to be a cross-cultural love story of two contrasting worlds coming together, a "North ka munda" meets a "South ki Sundari."

Over and above this, Janhvi also has "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari," opposite Varun Dhawan in her kitty. She was previously seen alongside Varun in the 2023 release, "Bawaal".

