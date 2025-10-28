Janhvi Kapoor plays with her pet husky, shares a cute and funny video

Mumbai Oct 28 (IANS) Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor seems to be having a gala time with her pet husky.

The actress recently shared a funny video in 2x speed where she was seen pampering and hugging her pet huskies, who, in an affectionate reciprocation, hugged her back. Sharing the video on a social media account, Janhvi Kapoor captioned it as “Going to start a new series of all the times I’ve been suffocated by Bhaitama Saitama’s giant, overaffectionate brother and (am I allowed to say this?) my favourite child.”

The actress is extremely fond and protective of fur babies. She is often seen sharing photos and videos of her pets on a social media account. Talking about the young actress, Janhvi was recently seen marking her presence as a guest on the talk show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. While talking about Janhvi Kapoor's mother and Bollywood megastar Sridevi, the young lady revealed that she had penned down a poem in remembrance of her mother. She read out the poem that made everybody emotional.

The lines read, “Bachi thi phir achanak ek din woh haq kho diya, Jo laad mangti thi usse muh mod liya, Apni awaaz kho ke apni maa ki awaaz me baat karti hu, Issi jariye me unke paas bhi rakhti hu.” (I was a child who suddenly lost her right; the one I sought love from, I turned away; having lost my own voice, I now speak in my mother’s — and through it, I keep her close.) For the uninitiated, Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, in Dubai due to accidental drowning. She was 54 at the time of her death.

Sridevi's death just months before Janhvi's debut film Dhadak left the nation in shock. Lakhs of fans took to the streets of Mumbai to bid her a tearful farewell during her funeral procession. Janvhi, post her debut, went on to star in films including Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Good Luck Jerry, Millie, Bawal, and Mr & Mrs Mahi. Her younger sister Khushi Kapoor made her debut with The Archies in 2023 and was also seen in Nadaniyaan alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the movie Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari along with Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, Sania Malhotra and Maniesh Paul.

