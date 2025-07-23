Janhvi Kapoor drops sun-soaked selfies on a flight with swollen eyes

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Actress Janhvi Kapoor looked absolutely mesmerizing in the sun-soaked selfies from a flight.

The 'Mili' actress took to her Instagram handle and penned a string of photographs facing the camera with swollen eyes.

Janhvi revealed that she had clicked more than 50 selfies but stopped herself from posting them all.

"Hiiiiii had 52 more selfies to post but they had too many sneak peaks so im going to controlllll and wait for u guys to see the real thing till then sun soaked selfies on a flight with swollen eyes but lots of love," the 'Dhadak' actress wrote in the caption.

Work-wise, Janhvi will be seen in “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari,” where she will be seen romancing Varun Dhawan for the second time.

Recently, the makers unveiled the new release date for Shashank Khaitan’s directorial, which will be out in the cinema halls on October 2nd.

Sharing the latest release date of the much-awaited flick, Dharma Productions wrote, “Sunny Sanskari ki shaayari - ‘Yeh aansoon hain mere, samundar ka jal nahin... Yeh aansoon hai mere, samundar ka jal nahin… Baarish ka kya bharosa, aaj hai...kal nahi!!!’#SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari in cinemas, 2nd October 2025!.”

“Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari,” which has been postponed numerous times, was previously scheduled to release on September 12.

Aside from the 'Bawaal' co-stars, the project will also feature Akshay Oberoi, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and Maniesh Paul in significant roles, along with others.

In an exciting update, “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” will be locking horns with Rishab Shetty's “Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1” and “Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat,” featuring Harshvardhan Rane, at the box office.

Over and above this, Janhvi is also gearing up for the release of her romantic entertainer “Param Sundari,” alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

Made under the direction of Tushar Jalota, the cross-cultural love saga is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 29.

