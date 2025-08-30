Janhavi Hardas on ‘Salakaar’ role: Took inspiration from fearlessness, love with which my mother carries herself

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Janhavi Hardas, who plays the role of Jyoti in ‘Salakaar’, has talked about her character and said that she took a lot of inspiration from the fearlessness and love with which her mother carries herself.

She said, “When I first received the script, I didn’t put it down until I had finished reading it from end to end. Jyoti’s character had a sense of enigma to it, and that intrigued me.”

“Faruk sir’s vision and Spandan sir’s writing fueled that excitement in me to be part of a story that demanded to be told. And then, coupled with working alongside a great cast, the decision became much easier!” she added.

The series, streaming on JioHotstar, is a spy thriller that follows an Indian agent sent to Pakistan on a covert mission to neutralize a nuclear threat to India.

Speaking about how crucial Jyoti is to the story, she added, “Jyoti’s character and her story are extremely pivotal to the timeline; she brings softness and emotion into the scenes. Emotional prep for her required me to understand the 70s era.”

“I took a lot of inspiration from the fearlessness and love with which my mother carries herself.”

She said that she also loves making playlists for various characters, so she did the same for Jyoti.

“This was also my first time filming an action sequence (though Jyoti was on the receiving end). I trained in martial arts with Amod Sarang Sensei and worked on my fitness with Vivek Jagtap sir. And yes, I am proud to say that all the stunts you see on screen were performed by me myself—it was challenging but deeply satisfying as an actor.”

She also revealed that her background in law helped her connect more deeply with the story.

“I’m a lawyer by education, so I have a deep passion for our society and its betterment. I am really proud to be associated with a project that tells the tale of our Salakaar, and I hope people are inspired to stand up for important causes. I salute the soldiers, fighters, and the people who protect and serve our nation with dignity and valor.”

Talking about her overall experience, she said, “It was thrilling! To be a part of something so special is exciting for me as an actor. Faruk sir was able to showcase Salakaar not just as a patriot but as a simple man on a mission, just like you and me—which resonates with people.”

