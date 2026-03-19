Jane Fonda signed for new film adaptation of ‘The Correspondent’

Los Angeles, March 19 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jane Fonda will be headlining a new film adaptation of ‘The Correspondent’. Taking on both a starring role and producing duties as Lionsgate secured the project following a competitive bidding process, the two-time Oscar winner, 88, will star in the film based on Virginia Evans’ bestselling novel, with Cat Vasko attached to adapt the screenplay and executive produce.

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Todd Lieberman of Hidden Pictures will also produce alongside Jane. The project centres on Sybil Van Antwerp, a retired lawyer who communicates through letters, as she is forced to confront unresolved grief after receiving an unexpected message from her past, reports ‘Female first UK’.

The novel it’s based on, published by Crown, has sold more than 1 million copies and spent 17 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Lionsgate will oversee the production, with Chelsea Kujawa and Pavan Kalidindi attached on behalf of the studio, and Carly Kleinbart Elter and Aydan Cohen representing Hidden Pictures.

Erin Westerman, president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said, “We could not be more honoured that Virginia, Jane and Cat have chosen us to be their studio partner on this project. This book spoke to so many people on our team who found Sybil’s story and character deeply moving, and we believe Jane, Virginia, and Cat responded to the genuine enthusiasm and personal touch that we bring”.

Erin added, “And there’s no one better to shepherd the project than our friend Todd Lieberman at Hidden Pictures, who alongside his colleague Carly Elter, produced another successful book-to-screen adaptation in ‘The Housemaid’. This is a perfect team, we’re thrilled to have won the trust of all – and we can’t wait to get started”.

Todd said, “This book is a phenomenon. To be invited alongside the legend Jane Fonda, with my Lionsgate partners and Cat, is a thrilling honour, and we all can’t wait to have moviegoers experience the same catharsis that so many book readers already have”.

Jane’s previous producing credits include 9 to 5, Coming Home, The China Syndrome, On Golden Pond, The Dollmaker and Grace and Frankie. She has built a decades-long career across film, television and activism, earning two Academy Awards and widespread acclaim.

--IANS

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