'Jamtara 2' actor Sachin Chandwade tragically dies by suicide

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Actor Sachin Chandwade, who worked in Marathi entertainment industry, and is known for his appearance in the superhit Hindi OTT series, 'Jamtara 2', reportedly took his life at the age of 25. His death has shaken the Marathi and Hindi entertainment industries.

As per media reports, the actor was found hanging by his family members at his residence at Jalgaon’s Parola on October 23. His family members immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital.

He was first admitted to a private hospital in his village Undirkhede where his condition worsened. After this, his family transferred him to a hospital in Dhule. Despite efforts by doctors, Sachin passed away on October 24 around 1:30 AM amid treatment.

The actor hailed from Jalgaon district, and balanced acting and software engineering, two careers at different ends of the spectrum. He was working at an IT Park in Pune while chasing his dream of acting.

A few days ago, he had shared the poster of his upcoming Marathi film 'Asurvan', which stars him in a lead role. The film also stars Pooja Moily and Anuj Thakare. The film is set for release later this year.

The actor's family is yet to issue an official statement regarding his demise.

His passing has been widely mourned in the Marathi entertainment sphere; he was described as someone who had found his passion in acting from childhood and was respected for his dedication.

This marks the 5th demise this month from the entertainment world. Earlier, actor Pankaj Dheer, advertising legend Piyush Pandey, veteran actor Asrani and actor Satish Shah passed away this month.

The funeral of Satish Shah was held at the Pawan Hans crematorium in the Vile Parle West area of Mumbai on Sunday. Several actors, and his friends attended the funeral to pay their last respects to the actor.

His ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ co-actors Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar and Ratna Pathak Shah were seen at the crematorium along with Ratna’s husband Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak and others like actor Deepak Parashar, Niel Nitin Mukesh, Avatar Gill, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, Rumi Jaffery, Anang Desai and David Dhawan.

