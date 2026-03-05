Jamie Lee Curtis repeats her claim about ‘The Bear’ ending with season 5

Los Angeles, March 5 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jamie Lee Curtis is making tall claims about the superhit streaming show ‘ The Bear’. The actress has said that the show is coming to an end.

The Oscar award-winning actress first stirred up speculation about the show potentially ending in an Instagram post, and now she's doubling down on her claim that Carmy and the gang's story will conclude with season 5, reports ‘People’ magazine.

"It is the end of the show”, Curtis, 67, claimed to Entertainment Tonight when asked about the post. "Everybody knows it's the end of the show”.

While no one else from the cast has spoken about the show ending, Jamie Lee Curtis said she's "not breaking any news to anybody" as she claimed that season 5 will be the last one.

"They've said it from the beginning. It's the end of the show, it's not me announcing any endings of anything”.

As per ‘People’, the actress has played Donna, mom to Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and Sugar (Abby Elliott), since season 2 and has appeared on and off throughout. "It's a great show", she told Entertainment Tonight. "I just feel very lucky to have been asked to play Donna”.

In her Instagram post last month, Curtis shared a photo with Elliott, 38, from the show's set as she said they "finished strong”. Surrounded by an extraordinary crew and group of writers and producers and scene partners on the show that Chris Storer created, completing the story of this extraordinary family that we have all fallen in love with”, she wrote. "Got to finish it out with my baby Berzatto bear”.

The actress won an Emmy for her role on ‘The Bear’ in 2024, and she said in her acceptance speech, "You know there’s a saying, 'Hurt people, hurt people,' but I also think you can add to that and say, 'Helped people help people’, and I think that’s the story of ‘The Bear’.

Her casting as Donna was a product of manifestation in some ways. She made her debut in season 2 in 2023.

--IANS

aa/