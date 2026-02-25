Jamie Lee Curtis recollects her 'little family' with Robert Carradine

Los Angeles, Feb 25 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jamie Lee Curtis is speaking about the "little family" with Robert Carradine and his daughter Ever.

The 67-year-old actress briefly dated the late star, who died by suicide at the age of 71, has paid tribute to her "first crush" and recalled the close bond she shared with him and his daughter Ever, from his relationship with Susan Snyder, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She wrote on Instagram, "I woke up to the news that Robert Carradine died. I met him live on television on the Dinah Shore show when they had a bunch of second generation actors, we would call them now Nepo babies, Veronica Cartwright, and Bobby and I came on last and Bobby rearranged where we were all sitting so that he could sit next to me and he kissed me, live on television. A very public meet cute”.

She further mentioned, “His three year old daughter, Ever, now a talented actress, had suffered a terrible burn from hot water and was in the burn unit and I met her for the first time there, this little girl wrapped in gauze with the biggest smile on her face and the most beautiful eyes. We became a little family, in a dirt floored house in Laurel Canyon, and it was my first experience with domesticity and motherhood and partnership”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Jamie revealed memories of spending time with Ever during her childhood, and noted she was close friends with Carradine's flame Melanie Griffith.

She continued, "I remember walking with Ever to the little Canyon market and bringing our laundry down to the laundromat below and folding her little clothes for the first time and the simplicity and beauty of Laurel Canyon in the late 70s. Bobby had made a movie with Melanie Griffith and they were lovers and later in my life Melanie and I became colleagues and ride or die best friends and we remain so to this day and she was the one who told me about his passing”.

The big screen star also recalled the moment she realised Carradine was actually her "first crush in the movies".

She said, "Bobby was a racecar driver and he drove fast and furious in a Corvette on Mulholland. It's a miracle we weren't killed. One day I remember the sun hitting his face and me turning and looking at him and saying 'Wait, were you in the movie The Cowboys? Were you Slim?'. He was my first crush in the movies and I didn't realize it. He also starred in a movie with my husband, Christopher Guest The Long Riders where a group of different sets of brothers all portrayed these real life historical brothers”.

