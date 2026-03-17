Jamie Foxx reacts to Michael B. Jordan’s Oscars speech: 'Honestly, you deserve 2 Oscars'

Los Angeles, March 17 (IANS) Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx has expressed his admiration for the Oscar-winning actor Michael B. Jordan. The ‘Django Unchained’ has shared that he is beyond proud of the ‘Sinners’ actor for his Oscars win.

Read More

The 58-year-old award-winning actor shared several posts to social media congratulating the 39-year-old after Jordan thanked Foxx in his acceptance speech at the 2026 Oscars, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“I can barely breathe right now, you were absolutely incredible in this film”, Jamie Foxx shared as the caption to an Instagram video, showing the moment Adrien Brody announced Jordan won the Academy Award for Best Actor for ‘Sinners’. He applauded Jordan as an “amazing actor, an amazing director, truly all of the above”.

He further mentioned, “Honestly, you deserve two Oscars for this one. When I sat down to watch the movie, I already knew it was going to be special the moment I saw a pair of Jordans on screen. Then the first line, ‘Are you guys twins?’ and you hit us with, ‘No… we cousins’, man, I was locked in from there”.

As per ‘People’, in the film, directed by Ryan Coogler, Jordan played twins Smoke and Stack. A second post by Foxx was a clip of Jordan, who became the sixth Black man to win the Oscar for Best Actor in the ceremony’s 98-year history, onstage thanking those who came before him.

"I stand here because of the people that came before me, Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker, Will Smith”, Jordan said during the televised event. "And to be amongst those giants, amongst those great greats, amongst my ancestors, amongst my guys. Thank you, everybody in this room and everybody at home for supporting me over my career. I feel it. I know you guys want me to do well, and I want to do that because you guys bet on me”.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, Timothee Chalamet and Wagner Moura were also nominated for Best Actor.

--IANS

aa/