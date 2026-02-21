James Gunn clears air on ‘Batman 3’ fast-track reports

Los Angeles, Feb 21 (IANS) Filmmaker James Gunn has denied reports of him fast-tracking ‘The Batman – Part 3’. It was reported that DC Studios, which is headed by James Gunn and Peter Safran, was planning to rush through a third Batman movie featuring Robert Pattinson, in order to avoid a clash with upcoming Batman and Robin movie ‘The Brave and The Bold’.

James Gunn was quick to shut down the speculation, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He wrote on Threads, “I don't know what that is but I'm not fast tracking anything other than our scripts currently getting ready to go into production”.

After he was informed that writer and X influencer @DanielRPK had been told that James Gunn was trying to conclude the trilogy before ‘The Brave and The Bold’ was released, James responded, "That's incorrect. Well I mean I don't know if it's incorrect that DPK was told that, but the information is incorrect”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, ‘The Batman – Part2’,I is currently in pre-production and will see Pattinson return as the iconic superhero in filmmaker Matt Reeves' highly anticipated sequel.

Colin Farrell previously teased the movie would be “deeper” and “scarier” than its 2022 predecessor, though admitted his role as The Penguin was “even smaller”.

He told The Hollywood Reporter, “I’ve got an even smaller role in this one. But I’m OK with that. I’ve read the script, from start to finish, and I can’t say much about it. But it’s deeper, scarier, the stakes are bigger. I’m really excited to see it. I love that world. I mean, I loved it as a fan of film since Batman ‘66. I grew up watching that, and Burgess Meredith was my first Penguin, and then Danny DeVito was my second Penguin. Just to be part of that world. Honestly, just to be in something that takes place in Gotham, where a character called Bruce Wayne and Batman exist, is such a joy for me”.

