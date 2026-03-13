Jada Pinkett Smith to reprise her role in ‘A Different World’ sequel series

Los Angeles, March 13 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jada Pinkett Smith is set to return to the realm of ‘A Different World’. In a recently shared photo of the actress, 54, can be seen standing in front of a trailer with the show's logo and her character's name on the door.

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Smith re-posted the photo shared by Netflix, captioning the shot, "She back #ADifferentWorld”, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Debbie Allen was among the commenters, writing, "Yeeeeees Lena”. Smith joined the cast midway through the original show's run, something that made her feel some pressure to "earn your stripes”, she revealed during a 2024 episode of the Lemonada Media podcast, Legacy Talk with Lena Waithe.

"There was already this deep camaraderie, you know what I mean? With Kadeem Hardison and Jasmine Guy and Cree Summer and the whole cast”, she said. "We're the new blood, so they were kind of like, 'All right, whatever’. Not in a funky way, but definitely like, 'Earn your stripes’”.

In the conversation, Smith called Lena "an extreme version of Jada”. “Four-camera sitcom, you gotta catch the rhythm. You gotta catch the rhythm of your cast members — versus when you're doing one-camera drama, that's a different game”.

As per ‘People’ magazine, Smith recalled her first day filming on set. Because she had never really seen herself as a "comedic actress”.

"Be funny. You got to earn your place”, she said of the energy on set. "You got a live audience and so it wasn't no play-play. Everybody had to hold their own”.

Smith knew what she was doing was working when the longtime cast members, specifically Guy, Hardison and Summer, all of whom are also returning for the sequel series, started embracing her. I just remember how the older cast was now starting to relate to me”, she said, adding, "That's when I knew, I was like, 'Okay, I'm good’”.

--IANS

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