Jacqueline Fernandez satisfies her chaat craving during her trip to Varanasi

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Actress Jacqueline Fernandez decided to take some time off work and visit the holy city of Varanasi.

During her time there, Jacquiline also seemed to have offered prayers. Sharing a glimpse of her spiritual side on social media, she was seen posing for a selfie in the car. Wearing a blush-pink salwar kameez, along with light makeup, Jacquiline was seen making a pout in the picture captioned, "Varanasi", followed by a white heart emoji.

We could also see a chandan tilak on her forehead, hinting at a temple visit. While it is not clear which temple she offered prayers at, Varanasi is a significant stop for pilgrims, who come to attend the famous Ganga aarti and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

During her religious visit, Jacquiline also did not forget to satisfy her chaat cravings. The second photo in the post was of Jacqueline holding a plate of Aloo tikki, a famous street food.

Talking about her professional commitments, Jacquiline will next be a part of the upcoming instalment in the popular 'Welcome' franchise, "Welcome to the Jungle".

Made under the direction of Ahmed Khan, the laughter ride enjoys an ensemble cast with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Jackie Shroff, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, and Disha Patani playing crucial roles, along with others.

"Welcome to the Jungle" was originally scheduled for a release on 26 December 2025; however, the project is now expected to be out in the cinema halls in June this year.

AA Nadiadwala and Star Studio18 present in association with Cape of Good Films and Seeta Films, "Welcome To the Jungle" is a Base Industries Group and Seeta Films Production.

The primary instalment in the series, "Welcome", reached the audience back in 2007. 8 years later, in 2015, the makers came up with the sequel "Welcome Back".

--IANS

pm/