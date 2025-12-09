Jacqueline Fernandez poses with Tyla, calls her ‘literal goddess’

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) Actress Jacqueline Fernandez shared a striking picture with global music sensation Tyla, praising her by calling her “a literal goddess”.

Jacqueline took to Instagram to share two pictures posing with Tyla. In a photograph, the Bollywood actress is seen in a vibrant, embellished crop jacket paired with black trousers, while Tyla stuns in a shimmering, high-slit draped ensemble.

“A literal goddess! @tyla,” Jacqueline wrote as the caption.

Tyla is a South African singer and songwriter. Her musical style is characterised by a fusion of pop and amapiano, with many publications dubbing her "Queen of Popiano".

She gained international recognition after the release of her 2023 single "Water,” which was the first song by a South African soloist to enter the US Billboard Hot 100 in 55 years and was awarded the inaugural Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance.

Tyla is the youngest African artist in history to win a Grammy Award. Her other accolades include two MTV Video Music Awards, two BET Awards, three MTV Europe Music Awards and the honorary Global Force Award at the first Billboard R&B's No. 1's, among nominations for a Brit Award, an Ivor Novello Award, a Soul Train Music Award and nine South African Music Awards.

Talking about Jacqueline, she was last seen in the comedy thriller directed by Tarun Mansukhani. It marks the fifth instalment of the Housefull franchise.

The film features Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever.

The film follows multiple imposters who claim to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire as they compete for his fortune while aboard a luxury cruise ship.

