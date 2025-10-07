Jacob Elordi spent 10 hours in make-up everyday to metamorphose into Frankenstein's monster

Los Angeles, Oct 7 (IANS) Actor Jacob Elordi, who plays Frankenstein's Monster in “Frankenstein”, spent "10 hours" in makeup "every day" to become the creature, said director Guillermo del Toro.

The 60-year-old filmmaker told E! News at the Los Angeles, California, premiere of the movie on October 6: "He took around 10 hours every day and about 42 pieces of makeup, prosthetics. And then he would have to work.”

Del Toro was impressed by how Elordi embraced the make-up, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The director added: “He did it all with grace and patience and love. I told him, 'Look, it's like when a priest is getting dressed, there are many layers to the robes and the ceremonial guard. You have to think, this is your Ceremonial Guard. You're invoking the Creature.'

"And the result is heartbreaking and beautiful. It’s a really naked performance - emotionally so close to innocence that it breaks your heart."

Oscar Isaac stars as scientist Victor Frankenstein, and he was equally as impressed by how "effortless" Elordi was.

The 46-year-old said: "He's so put together. He was so effortless. He never complained. He was in 10 hours of makeup every day. The fact that he would just show up and was so beautiful and vulnerable and vulnerable and open, I was so impressed with him.”

Del Toro had earlier shared that he does not see his Frankenstein as a scary movie.

In August, he told Variety: "No, I didn’t. "It’s a story like Pinocchio, about a creature that is created by his father and thrown into the world, sort of into the deep end of the pool.

"He’s attempting to learn to swim by not drowning. Frankenstein is a song of the human experience. It’s the story of a father and a son."

The film is Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming interpretation of Mary Shelley's iconic 1818 novel Frankenstein.

