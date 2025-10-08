Jacob Elordi says he wasn’t ‘tortured’ while portraying Frankenstein in upcoming film

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Hollywood star Jacob Elordi, who is known for his work in ‘Saltburn’, has shared that he didn't feel "tortured" while working on his role of Frankenstein.

The 28-year-old actor takes on the role of ‘The Creature’ in Netflix's new take on Mary Shelley's classic novel and praised director Guillermo del Toro for creating a "safe space" for the cast on set, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Jacob told The Hollywood Reporter at the movie's Los Angeles premiere, "There's a certain point once the prosthetics go on where they kind of demand that you are The Creature and there's a level of focus that needs to come to the role. But at the same time Guillermo created such a free set, I hate when people say this but he really created a safe space, so it was creatively very liberating to be on that set".

He added, "It wasn't like this idea everyone has of being Method, which is tortured and suffering and everyone else suffers so you can get a performance. It was a little different to that”.

The movie is the realisation of a passion project for Guillermo, who has wanted to make a Frankenstein film for many years, and he explained that he feels mixed emotions now it is complete.

The Mexican filmmaker said, "It's postpartum depression and celebration at the same time. And it's because when the horizon shifts that brutally, like if you dreamed of making the team or dreamed about graduating or whatever and then you do it and you go, 'Ah!', like the elevator dropped, so that's the one thing; the other one is the joy of having achieved, with a great team, a very operatic, beautiful, epic intimate story about fathers and sons and fathers and sons transmitting the pain. And the power of forgiveness and acceptance is not an easy task”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Guillermo del Toro felt that it was important to tell the story from the perspective of both The Creature and his creator Victor Frankenstein (played by Oscar Isaac).

The director said, "That's what we're not doing anything right now. We are showing one perspective or another, and complexity comes from the thought that there is the other, and the other is you. If you can identify that there's no you and me but us, it's an urgent tale to tell”.

Meanwhile, Guillermo also explained how Elordi spent "10 hours" in makeup "every day" to transform into The Creature.

--IANS

aa/