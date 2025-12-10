Jacob Elordi recalls how late Heath Ledger inspired him

Los Angeles, Dec 10 (IANS) Actor Jacob Elordi has become one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood in recent years, and he has now revealed who inspired him to pursue a career in the movie business.

"I was quite loud as a kid, which is every actors’ thing. They didn’t know what to do with me. There was a teacher at school, Mrs. McMahon, who decided to cast me as the cat in The Cat in the Hat musical," Elordi told variety.com.

The actor also recalled feeling inspired by Heath Ledger, who died in January 2008, aged 28.

He said: "As soon as I was singing and dancing with the big hat on, I knew that that was what I wanted to do. I also saw Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight when I was about 12. I realised he was from Australia and then the cog started turning that this could be a viable thing for me to do."

Meanwhile, Elordi had earlier confessed that he experienced "moments of great anguish" amid shooting Frankenstein, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actor was required to lose a significant amount of weight in a relatively short period of time in order to star in the Guillermo del Toro-directed movie, and he said that his efforts took a real toll on him.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times newspaper, Elordi shared: "My brain was kind of all over the place.

"I had these moments of great anguish at around 3 a.m. in the morning. I’d wake and my body was in such pain. And I just realised that it was a blessing with Frankenstein coming up, because I could articulate these feelings, this suffering."

The actor actually feels that he was destined to play the part of Frankenstein's monster.

He explained: "It came from some other place. It felt like a growth, like a cancer in my stomach that told me that I had to play this thing. I’ve heard stories about this from actors, and when you hear them, you kind of go, ‘Sure, you were meant to play this thing.’ But I really feel like I was."

--IANS

dc/