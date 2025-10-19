Jacob Elordi dishes out new details of upcoming season of ‘Euphoria’

Los Angeles, Oct 19 (IANS) Actor Jacob Elordi is giving out new details about the upcoming season of his superhit streaming series ‘Euphoria’.

The actor called working on the series as incredibly liberating. The actor recently walked the red carpet of the Academy Museum Gala where he spoke about the upcoming season, reports ‘Variety’.

Talking about the same, he told ‘Variety’, “It was incredible, man. It was incredibly liberating. I got to play something so sort of far out from what I’ve done before”.

He said that series creator Sam Levinson “constructed something that’s incredibly clever and cinematic. I think people are really going to like it”.

As per ‘Variety’, however, the actor insisted that he doesn’t actually know exactly what happens in Season 3.

He said, “Everybody shoots at different storylines. I don’t know what anyone else is doing. I had a really singular storyline. You don’t know what the other story lines are. It’s like FBI files. So it’s great because I’ll get to consume the show the same way that everybody else does as a fan, which I haven’t been able to do before. I’m really excited”.

Elordi also wanted to clear up a news story that reported he said that Season 3 was entirely shot in VistaVision. “I did not say that, that is not true,” he said, adding, “It’s shot on a lot of different kinds of film and it’s beautiful”.

‘Euphoria’ follows a group of high school students who orbit around Rue (played by Zendaya), a drug-addicted teenager who must navigate intense social dynamics, family drama and staying clean after rehabilitation. Season 2 of the series aired in 2022. Across its first two seasons, the show received 25 Emmy nominations and won 9 of them.

--IANS

aa/