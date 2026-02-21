Jackky Bhagnani on two years with ‘backbone’ Rakul Preet Singh: Thank you for being mine

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani shared an emotional note for his wife, actress Rakul Preet Singh, as the couple celebrated their second anniversary.

Jackky took to Instagram, where he shared a video featuring special moments from their wedding, holidays, and time they spent together.

Expressing his love and gratitude, Jackky wrote that words would never be enough to describe what Rakul means to him.

“I love you more than words could ever hope to express. I may never truly be able to explain what you mean to me, but today I just want to thank you for being in my life, for being my constant, for being mine.”

He shared that the last two years spent together felt like “two fleeting seconds” because every moment by her side makes time stand still.

“Happy Second Anniversary, my love. These two beautiful years with you have felt like two fleeting seconds… because every moment spent by your side simply makes time stand still,” he wrote.

“Love you to the moon and back, and beyond. In ways you may not even realise, I’ve learned so much from you."

Calling Rakul his backbone and the light that brightens even his darkest skies, Jackky added: “You are my strength when I feel weak, My backbone when I need to stand tall, And the star that softly lights up even my darkest skies. @rakulpreet.”

The couple got married on February 21, 2024, in a traditional ceremony in Goa. They had made their relationship official in 2021.

Talking about work, Rakul was recently seen in De De Pyaar De 2 with Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan and Gautami Kapoor.

She is currently busy with "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do", co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, and Wamiqa Gabbi. Made under the direction of Mudassar Aziz, "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do" is slated to release on May 15.

Talking about Jackky, he made his debut with Kal Kissne Dekha, which was released in 2009. He was then seen in F.A.L.T.U. Ajab Gazabb Love, Rangrezz, Youngistaan, and Welcome To Karachi.

In 2016, he produced Sarbjit with his sister Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banner Pooja Entertainment.

He was last seen acting on the big screen in the 2018 film “Mitron” directed by Nitin Kakkar.

An official remake of the 2016 Telugu film Pelli Choopulu, it stars Vijay Devarakonda with Ritu Varma, Priyadarshi, and Abhay Bethiganti. The film showcases the journey of characters Jay and Avni as they walk through the path of finding themselves amidst their social and cultural backgrounds.

--IANS

dc/