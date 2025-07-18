Jackky Bhagnani lauds Bhumi Pednekar's The Water Bowl initiative: 'You're always inspiring'

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar is celebrating her 36th birthday on Friday.

Wishing her on her special day, the producer of her 2025 romantic entertainer "Mere Husband Ki Biwi", and her friend, Jackky Bhagnani penned a note on his Instagram stories that read, "To my bestest friend @bhumipednekar Happy birthday! So proud of everything you've done and even more proud of the person you are. You've achieved everything on your own terms and it's just the beginning."

Lauding Bhumi for The Water Bowl initiative, he added, "The Water Bowl initiative is just another example of the good you're bringing into the world, and trust me, the world hasn't even seen the half of it yet. You're showing the world the kind of impact one person can create. You're always inspiring, and I've always got your back. Always rooting for you, always in your corner."

As part of the initiative which is a part of the Bhumi Foundation, they install scores of water bowls in Mumbai to aid animals in need.

Bhumi's "Mere Husband Ki Biwi" co-star, Rakul Preet Singh, who is also Jackky's wife, shared on the photo-sharing app, "Happy birthday, Bhumsss! Wishing you a day that's easy, happy and full of your kind of people. Have a great one. Love you loads!"

Bhumi's sister Samiksha wished her on social media with a heartwarming video of some candid moments of the two.

“Happy Birthday @bhumipednekar You are my biggest blessing, and I couldn’t thank god enough for you. You are kind, full of love and have a spirit of gold. I’ve grown up watching you and what an inspiration you are. Thank you for being you and I can’t wait to start our new chapter together. Love you, forever and always.” Samiksha captioned the video.

Work-wise, Bhumi will next be a part of the web series, “Daldal,” where she will essay the role of a police officer.

In addition to this, Bhumi also has the period drama “Takht" lined up for release.

