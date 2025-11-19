Jackie Shroff wishes Zeenat Aman on her 74th birthday

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) On yesteryear diva Zeenat Aman’s 74th birthday on Wednesday, actor Jackie Shroff extended his warm wishes to the veteran actress.

Jackie posted the greeting on his Instagram Stories, sharing a video montage filled with Zeenat Aman’s iconic moments from her glamorous stills in Qurbani, Don, and Amar Akbar Anthony to her more recent appearances.

He set the montage to the timeless track “Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko”, sung by Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle from the 1973 classic Yaadon Ki Baaraat, directed by Nasir Hussain. The film featured an ensemble cast including Dharmendra, Vijay Arora, Tariq Khan, Zeenat Aman, Neetu Singh, Ajit, and Captain Raju.

For the caption, Jackie wrote: “Warm wishes! #happybirthday.”

One of the top actresses of Hindi cinema, Zeenat Aman first came into the spotlight after winning the Femina Miss India title and later the Miss Asia Pacific International pageant. She began acting soon after, appearing in films like The Evil Within, Hungama and Hulchul.

She gained the spotlight with Dev Anand’s drama Hare Rama Hare Krishna. She went on to deliver a string of successful films, including Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, Ajanabee, Warrant, Chori Mera Kaam, Dharam Veer, Chhailla Babu, Hum Kisise Kum Naheen, The Great Gambler, Don, Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

Zeenat Aman was also seen in Abdullah, Alibaba Aur 40 Chor, Qurbani, Dostana, Insaf Ka Tarazu, Laawaris, Teesri Aankh, Mahaan, Pukar and Jagir.

She was most recently seen in The Royals, a romantic comedy drama series directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana. It also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, Dino Morea, and Milind Soman.

Talking about Jackie, the actor is set to star in the upcoming comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”, which is directed by Ahmed Khan.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles.

