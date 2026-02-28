Jackie Shroff urges youth to focus on education, says ‘value sacrifices made by parents’

Mumbai Feb 28 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff has urged the youth to value the sacrifices made by their parents for their education, at an event. He was further heard saying that today’s generation is fortunate to have opportunities that were not easily accessible earlier.

Shroff reflected on his own struggles while growing up, and said that financial constraints had prevented him from pursuing higher education after school.

“Today's children are lucky that they are getting a good education. We didn't have money to go to college after school,” he said.

Encouraging students to make the most of the resources available to them because of their parents’ hardwork, the actor added, “So, every child, just like their parents, spends a lot of money to go to college. I say play, have fun, hang out with friends, but also study and become something in life for their own parents. Even if you don't become something, at least try. Respect your parents and respect the money they are giving you for your education.”

Shroff emphasised that while enjoying college life and friendships is important, it should not come at the cost of responsibility.

He also added that effort and sincerity matter more than success alone, and that the youth should acknowledge the hard work and financial struggles their parents have to go through to secure their children's future.

The actor, who himself hailed from a very middle-class background, had to struggle while growing up financially.

The actor always is seen calling his struggling phase as a blessing as it taught him to value everything in life better.

Talking about Jackie Shroff, the actor has been part of the Hindi film industry for over four decades. He made his debut with Subhash Ghai’s 1983 blockbuster ‘Hero’, opposite actress Meenakshi Seshadri that went onto become a superhit.

He has been a part of many hits like Ram Lakhan, Aaina, Prem Deewane, Devdas, Yaadein and many more.

