Jackie Shroff remembers Vinod Khanna, celebrates 19 years of ‘Bhoot Unkle’

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actor Jackie Shroff has remembered late star Vinod Khanna on his 79th birth anniversary on Monday and also celebrated 19 years of his 2006 supernatural comedy film “Bhoot Unkle.”

Jackie took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a photo-collage of the debonair actor Vinod Khanna, who was often referred to as the "Sexy Sanyasi" in the media, as well a sex symbol.

For the caption, Jackie wrote: “Always in our hearts #Vinod Khanna.”

Vinod Khanna, who is regarded as one of the greatest actors of Hindi cinema, made his film debut in 1968 and initially appeared in supporting and antagonistic roles. He portrayed an angry young man in the social drama Mere Apne, the main villain in the action drama Mera Gaon Mera Desh and a military officer turned fugitive in the crime drama Achanak.

The actor Khanna rose to stardom in the mid-1970s with a series of successful films, including Haath Ki Safai, Amar Akbar Anthony, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and Qurbani.

After a five-year hiatus,he returned to the film industry in 1987 with the film Insaaf. In his later career, he gained acclaim for his portrayals of fatherly figures in blockbuster films such as Wanted and the Dabangg franchise. Vinod Khanna passed away in April 2017.

The actor then shared a video snippet from “Bhoot Unkle, which was directed by Mukesh Saigal. It also stars Dev K. Kantawall. The film followed a little boy, whose life changes when he befriends the ghost of a dead pirate.

The ghost, with his magical powers, helps the boy save the town from the clutches of an evil person.

“#19yearsofBhootUnkle,” wrote as the caption.

Talking about Jackie, he will next be seen in “Welcome To The Jungle”.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles.

