Jackie Shroff: I have grown tougher

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood star has talked about performing at 68 and said that he has grown tougher as his mind feels like he’s 19 and body still feels young.

Jackie attended the trailer launch event of his upcoming action-packed series, ‘Hunter 2: Tootega Nahi, Todega’. During the event, he shared his experience of performing action.

Talking about the injury he has suffered, the veteran star said: “I have suffered fractures in my hand and leg, and have also taken quite a few hits. But, by God’s grace, I have grown tougher. My mind feels like I’m 19 and my body still feels young.”

He recalled how Suniel Shetty got hit by someone with a real piece of wood right in the ribs once.

“And even I have faced an injury in my ankle. The muscle in my left hand is torn. But this is all part of the process. Action is such an aspect that keeps your bones and body in check,” Jackie added.

The actor said that everyone has “gotten so busy with our phones that our bones have stiffened.”

Jackie added: “So it’s important to take care of our health, and also look after the people around us, our parents, our loved ones. I did very limited action in this series, but Sunil Anna has done even more.”

Along with Jackie and Suniel, Hunter 2 also features Anusha Dandekar, Barkha Bisht, Anang Desai, Pramod Pathak, and Mazel Vyas.

Directed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra, Hunter 2 will stream from July 24 on Amazon MX Player.

The actor’s latest release is Tanvi The Great directed by Anupam Kher. The film follows the story of a 21-year-old Tanvi, on the autism spectrum, living with her mother Vidya and grandfather Colonel Pratap Raina.

Tanvi is inspired by her deceased father, Captain Samar Raina, an Indian Army officer who dreamed of saluting the flag at Siachen Glacier, Tanvi becomes determined to follow in his footsteps and join the army to fulfill his dream herself.

--IANS

dc/