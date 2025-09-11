Jackie Shroff celebrates 33 years of crime drama ‘Angaar’

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) As his film “Angaar” turned 33 in Hindi cinema on Thursday, veteran Bollywood star Jackie Shroff celebrated the moment on social media.

Jackie took to his Instagram stories section, where he shared a few snippets from the film, which released in 1992 and was directed by Shashilal K. Nair.

For the caption, Jackie did not write much as he just mentioned: “#33yearsofangaar.”

Angaar stars Jackie Shroff, Dimple Kapadia in lead roles, along with Nana Patekar, Om Puri, Kader Khan, Kiran Kumar in supporting roles. The film was speculated to have been based on the life of Karim Lala.

The film followed the story of a slum dweller who gets into a fight with thugs hired by a builder to clear the area. He later finds himself waging a war against Mumbai's most powerful underworld family.

Jackie’s latest is “Hunter 2”, where he is seen as the antagonist, 'The Salesman' in the second season of the action-packed drama.

Talking about the series, the stakes skyrocket as Vikram receives a chilling call from his daughter, presumed dead, only to discover she's with the enigmatic salesman.

Made under the direction of Prince Dhiman, in collaboration with Alok Batra, the action entertainer also features Anusha Dandekar and Barkha Bisht in significant roles, along with others.

He will next be seen in “Welcome To The Jungle”. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles.

Presented by Base Industries Group, 'Welcome to the Jungle' is produced by Firoz A Nadiadwallah and is scheduled for a grand theatrical release in the Christmas week, on December 20.

